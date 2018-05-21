All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 10103 Prince Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
10103 Prince Pl
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

10103 Prince Pl

10103 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10103 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath condo for $1500.00 including all electric, heat, gas, A/C and water. The condo is 3 minutes drive from Largo Metro Station; 5 minutes drive from Kaiser Permanente Largo; 2 minutes drive to Prince George's Community College. The closest grocery stores are Giant Food, Dollar Tree and Giant Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut Express, Z Kabob and SUBWAY®Restaurants. No Voucher accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 Prince Pl have any available units?
10103 Prince Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10103 Prince Pl have?
Some of 10103 Prince Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 Prince Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10103 Prince Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 Prince Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10103 Prince Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10103 Prince Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10103 Prince Pl offers parking.
Does 10103 Prince Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10103 Prince Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 Prince Pl have a pool?
No, 10103 Prince Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10103 Prince Pl have accessible units?
No, 10103 Prince Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 Prince Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10103 Prince Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10103 Prince Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10103 Prince Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park