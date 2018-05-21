10103 Prince Pl

Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath condo for $1500.00 including all electric, heat, gas, A/C and water. The condo is 3 minutes drive from Largo Metro Station; 5 minutes drive from Kaiser Permanente Largo; 2 minutes drive to Prince George's Community College. The closest grocery stores are Giant Food, Dollar Tree and Giant Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut Express, Z Kabob and SUBWAY®Restaurants. No Voucher accepted.