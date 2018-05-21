100 CAPITAL COURT

Amenities

RENT THIS BRAND NEW TOWN HOME!!!This community is nestled in the heart of Downtown Prince Georges County. The main level boast carefully designed open concept and includes a fully functional large island great to entertain guest. Walk out onto the deck located off the kitchen for your convenience . Enjoy a beautiful warm day lounging, while preparing dishes in your gourmet double oven. As the evening arrives, spend the evenings relaxing in your spacious Owners Suite. Energy efficient appliances for low maintenance. You couldn't find a better home or area with lawn care service and. Long commutes are a thing of the past, and bring the city life to you. Minutes away from Largo Metro Station and THE NEW UM Capital Region Medical Center. Easy access to I-95 and 15 minutes away from Washington DC.