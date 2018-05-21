All apartments in Largo
100 CAPITAL COURT

100 Capital Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Capital Court, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
RENT THIS BRAND NEW TOWN HOME!!!This community is nestled in the heart of Downtown Prince Georges County. The main level boast carefully designed open concept and includes a fully functional large island great to entertain guest. Walk out onto the deck located off the kitchen for your convenience . Enjoy a beautiful warm day lounging, while preparing dishes in your gourmet double oven. As the evening arrives, spend the evenings relaxing in your spacious Owners Suite. Energy efficient appliances for low maintenance. You couldn't find a better home or area with lawn care service and. Long commutes are a thing of the past, and bring the city life to you. Minutes away from Largo Metro Station and THE NEW UM Capital Region Medical Center. Easy access to I-95 and 15 minutes away from Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have any available units?
100 CAPITAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 100 CAPITAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
100 CAPITAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 CAPITAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT offer parking?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have a pool?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 CAPITAL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 CAPITAL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
