Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

815 5TH AVENUE

815 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 5th Avenue, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 5TH AVENUE have any available units?
815 5TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, MD.
Is 815 5TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
815 5TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 5TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 5TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 5TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

