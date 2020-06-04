Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lansdowne, MD
/
807 REGIS COURT
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 REGIS COURT
807 Regis Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
807 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated, freshly painted, 3 bed, 1 bath townhouse with wall to wall carpeting and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Property features a large yard with a shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 REGIS COURT have any available units?
807 REGIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansdowne, MD
.
Is 807 REGIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
807 REGIS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 REGIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 807 REGIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lansdowne
.
Does 807 REGIS COURT offer parking?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 807 REGIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 REGIS COURT have a pool?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 807 REGIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 807 REGIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 REGIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 REGIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
