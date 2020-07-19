Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2920 FREEWAY
2920 Freeway
No Longer Available
Location
2920 Freeway, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath rental. Utilities not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2920 FREEWAY have any available units?
2920 FREEWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansdowne, MD
.
Is 2920 FREEWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2920 FREEWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 FREEWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2920 FREEWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lansdowne
.
Does 2920 FREEWAY offer parking?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2920 FREEWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 FREEWAY have a pool?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2920 FREEWAY have accessible units?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 FREEWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 FREEWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 FREEWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student's Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
