Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5614 WESTGATE RD
5614 Westgate Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lanham
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
5614 Westgate Road, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
4 bed 2 bath split foyer home Close to 450, public transportation and shopping..Voucher applicants welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have any available units?
5614 WESTGATE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lanham, MD
.
Is 5614 WESTGATE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5614 WESTGATE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 WESTGATE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lanham
.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5614 WESTGATE RD offers parking.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have a pool?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have accessible units?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 WESTGATE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 WESTGATE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
