All apartments in Lanham
Find more places like 10133 ELLARD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lanham, MD
/
10133 ELLARD DRIVE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

10133 ELLARD DRIVE

10133 Ellard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lanham
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10133 Ellard Drive, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 WELCOME 5/6 BEDROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORA, W/D ISLAND IN KITCHEN, BUILT IN WALL OVEN, 2 FIREPLACE ONE IN MASTER BEDROOM, SKYLIGHT, FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN , WELL MAINTAIN HOME, BRICK FRONT, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have any available units?
10133 ELLARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lanham, MD.
What amenities does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have?
Some of 10133 ELLARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 ELLARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10133 ELLARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 ELLARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lanham.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10133 ELLARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10133 ELLARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd
Lanham, MD 20706

Similar Pages

Lanham 1 BedroomsLanham Accessible Apartments
Lanham Apartments with GymLanham Dog Friendly Apartments
Lanham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University