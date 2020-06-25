10133 ELLARD DRIVE

SECTION 8 WELCOME 5/6 BEDROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORA, W/D ISLAND IN KITCHEN, BUILT IN WALL OVEN, 2 FIREPLACE ONE IN MASTER BEDROOM, SKYLIGHT, FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN , WELL MAINTAIN HOME, BRICK FRONT, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
