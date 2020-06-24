8500 New Hampshire Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20903 Langley Park
Floorplan Description: rent:$1624 to $1819
2 bed 1.0 bath Amenities Include: Third Floor Close Laundry Room Access Hardwood Floors Oak Cabinets Multi-Cycle Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Prewired for Cable Newly Renovated Ceiling Fans Curved Shower Rods Electronic Door Locks Filtered Drinking Water Digital/Programmable Thermostat ApartmentRatings Award Winner Electronic Access Control Free Parking Video Camera Security Large Resort Style Pool Fitness Center Four Laundry Rooms Onsite Woodland Setting Playground/Tot Lot Free Movie Check-out Picnic/BBQ area High Speed Wireless Internet Available Free Cats Welcome 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
8500 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 8500 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8500 New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave offers parking.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave has a pool.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.