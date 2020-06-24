All apartments in Langley Park
Find more places like 8500 New Hampshire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Langley Park, MD
/
8500 New Hampshire Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8500 New Hampshire Ave

8500 New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Langley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8500 New Hampshire Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20903
Langley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Floorplan Description:
rent:$1624 to $1819

2 bed 1.0 bath
Amenities Include:
Third Floor
Close Laundry Room Access
Hardwood Floors
Oak Cabinets
Multi-Cycle Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Prewired for Cable
Newly Renovated
Ceiling Fans
Curved Shower Rods
Electronic Door Locks
Filtered Drinking Water
Digital/Programmable Thermostat
ApartmentRatings Award Winner
Electronic Access Control
Free Parking
Video Camera Security
Large Resort Style Pool
Fitness Center
Four Laundry Rooms Onsite
Woodland Setting
Playground/Tot Lot
Free Movie Check-out
Picnic/BBQ area
High Speed Wireless Internet Available Free
Cats Welcome
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
8500 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 8500 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8500 New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave offers parking.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave has a pool.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 New Hampshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 New Hampshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Langley Park 1 BedroomsLangley Park 2 Bedrooms
Langley Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLangley Park Apartments with Parking
Langley Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia