All apartments in Langley Park
Find more places like 7405 18TH AVE #20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Langley Park, MD
/
7405 18TH AVE #20
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7405 18TH AVE #20

7405 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Langley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7405 18th Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful completely renovated condo in Langley Park. 1 block from University Blvd and Riggs Rd. Close to shopping and transportation. Balcony and all windows facing to sunny South. Laminate floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have any available units?
7405 18TH AVE #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
Is 7405 18TH AVE #20 currently offering any rent specials?
7405 18TH AVE #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 18TH AVE #20 pet-friendly?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Langley Park.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 offer parking?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not offer parking.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have a pool?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not have a pool.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have accessible units?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 18TH AVE #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 18TH AVE #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Langley Park 1 BedroomsLangley Park 2 Bedrooms
Langley Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLangley Park Apartments with Parking
Langley Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia