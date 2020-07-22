All apartments in Landover
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE

8104 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Allendale Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Single family semi-detached home. Three bedrooms one bath, updated kitchen, wood floors, fenced in yard, washer/dryer. Ready to move in. Submit application go to rentalsrock.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have any available units?
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
