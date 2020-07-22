Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE
8104 Allendale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8104 Allendale Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single family semi-detached home. Three bedrooms one bath, updated kitchen, wood floors, fenced in yard, washer/dryer. Ready to move in. Submit application go to rentalsrock.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have any available units?
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landover, MD
.
What amenities does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landover
.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Similar Pages
Landover 1 Bedroom Apartments
Landover 2 Bedroom Apartments
Landover Apartments with Parking
Landover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
Langley Park, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Crofton, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Maryland City, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Landover
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia