Home
/
Landover, MD
/
7821 BURNSIDE ROAD
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7821 BURNSIDE ROAD
7821 Burnside Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7821 Burnside Road, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Minimum one year Residential Leasing Agreement required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have any available units?
7821 BURNSIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landover, MD
.
Is 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7821 BURNSIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landover
.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 BURNSIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
