Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 7723 OXMAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
7723 OXMAN ROAD
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7723 OXMAN ROAD
7723 Oxman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7723 Oxman Road, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENT TO OWN ONLY, GORGEOUS RENOVATION! SPACIOUS BACKYARD! NO STAIRS! GRANITE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL AND MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have any available units?
7723 OXMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landover, MD
.
What amenities does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have?
Some of 7723 OXMAN ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7723 OXMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7723 OXMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 OXMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landover
.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 OXMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 OXMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Similar Pages
Landover 1 Bedrooms
Landover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with Parking
Landover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Elkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Maryland City, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Landover
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia