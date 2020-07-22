All apartments in Landover
3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE

3815 Meadow Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Meadow Trail Lane, Landover, MD 20784
Greater Landover

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House, Sunday 11/24, 3-4pm. Beautiful oversized townhome for rent, featuring eat in kitchen, bump outs, garage and large deck for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have any available units?
3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE offers parking.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have a pool?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 MEADOW TRAIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
