Landover, MD
3707 65TH AVE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:09 PM

3707 65TH AVE

3707 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3707 65th Avenue, Landover, MD 20784
Greater Landover

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
game room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
MOVE-IN READY! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATS, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN BASEMENT, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, DRIVEWAY, BACKYARD, AND AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. FRESHLY PAINTED, CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, B/W PARKWAY, AND 495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 65TH AVE have any available units?
3707 65TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 3707 65TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3707 65TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 65TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3707 65TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 3707 65TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3707 65TH AVE offers parking.
Does 3707 65TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 65TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 65TH AVE have a pool?
No, 3707 65TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3707 65TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 3707 65TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 65TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 65TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 65TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 65TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
