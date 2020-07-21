3707 65TH AVE

MOVE-IN READY! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATS, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN BASEMENT, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, DRIVEWAY, BACKYARD, AND AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. FRESHLY PAINTED, CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, B/W PARKWAY, AND 495.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
