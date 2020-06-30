2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Charming 2 BR/ 2 BA Town Home For Rent! This beautiful townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood minute from the Metro, I-295, and Prince George's Hospital. This home features wood flooring on the ground level and carpeting on the second level. The ground level provides a spacious living room with connecting dining room and a conveniently located half bathroom. The kitchen includes an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, and granite countertops. The second level features two generous bedrooms with windows overlooking the courtyard, plenty of closet space, and a shared bathroom. Apply now! This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!