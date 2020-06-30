All apartments in Landover
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE

2608 Kent Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming 2 BR/ 2 BA Town Home For Rent! This beautiful townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood minute from the Metro, I-295, and Prince George's Hospital. This home features wood flooring on the ground level and carpeting on the second level. The ground level provides a spacious living room with connecting dining room and a conveniently located half bathroom. The kitchen includes an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, and granite countertops. The second level features two generous bedrooms with windows overlooking the courtyard, plenty of closet space, and a shared bathroom. Apply now! This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

