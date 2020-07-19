All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE

2512 Kent Village Drive · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2512 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a family oriented community. This great 2 level condo has hardwood floors, new stainless steel, appliances, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. This home has a private entrance and off-street parking. Metro accessible with 3 metros available within a 5 mile radius. Contact us on 910-551-5742 to schedule a tour. This one will go quickly. Act now!! Owner pays for sewer and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. First-month rent and security are due at signing. Pets considered with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity