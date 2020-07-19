2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a family oriented community. This great 2 level condo has hardwood floors, new stainless steel, appliances, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. This home has a private entrance and off-street parking. Metro accessible with 3 metros available within a 5 mile radius. Contact us on 910-551-5742 to schedule a tour. This one will go quickly. Act now!! Owner pays for sewer and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. First-month rent and security are due at signing. Pets considered with additional pet deposit.