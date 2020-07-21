All apartments in Landover
1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE

1768 Dutch Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1768 Dutch Village Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated unit waiting for you to move in. New Carpet/Hardwood Floors/ New Cabinets and Great Features with this home.Hurry before its Gone!Application process is simple complete this link https://apply.link/2t6rfkF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768 DUTCH VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
