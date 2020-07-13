126 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with parking
Lake Shore is located on Hog Neck Peninsula, home of fresh Chesapeake oysters. In fact, the word Chesapeake derives from an Algonquian word meaning "Great Shellfish Bay."
Lake Shore, Maryland, is within a reasonable driving commute distance from Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The towns of Lake Shore, Riviera Beach and Pasadena are conjoined by mutual convenience with one another. They share public services, such as the police and fire departments, as well as public schooling. But hang on and hold the fort, famous historical musical high notes also permeate this area. Did you know that nearby Baltimore is the birthright home of "The Star Spangled Banner" author, Francis Scott Key? A lawyer and amateur poet, Key was inspired to write his historic poem upon proudly viewing the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1812 -- commonly known as the "war of 1812." Originally known as "Defence of Fort McHenry", it would later be transformed into music and the "American National Anthem" and thereafter became synonymous with the sacred liberty afforded all the American people as a result of the many successful wartime struggles in defense of their country. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.