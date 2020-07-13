126 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with parking

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to

1 of 31

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
301 HICKORY POINT ROAD
301 Hickory Point Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1288 sqft
Blue ribbon schools

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Shore

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
319 RAUSSELL PL
319 Raussell Place, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
449 CLOVERDALE CIR
449 Cloverdale Cir, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
SPACIOUS.....

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
279 TERNWING DRIVE
279 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1075 sqft
This recently renovated duplex perfect for entertaining is located in the Broadneck school district! As a split level floor plan, the living and dining space is on the lower level which leads to a screened-in porch with attached storage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
305 Addisson Dr
305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2289 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
851 De Franceaux Harbor
851 De Franceaux Hbr, Riviera Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Comfortable Neighborhood, Great View, Boat Launch, Fishing Pier

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
8553 FORT SMALLWOOD RD
8553 Fort Smallwood Road, Riviera Beach, MD
Studio
$3,000
***EXCELLENT CORNER LOCATION*** with 20 parking spaces that could be used as a bank, restaurant, professional office space, or for a medical office. Freshly painted inside & out... ready to go at just $3,000 a month + nnn (annual taxes of $3864).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
937 KINHART COURT
937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
759 TRENTON AVE
759 Trenton Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
826 SOUTHERN HILLS DR #J-10F
826 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is open and up dated, painted, clean and ready for you on August 1.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
City Guide for Lake Shore, MD

Lake Shore is located on Hog Neck Peninsula, home of fresh Chesapeake oysters. In fact, the word Chesapeake derives from an Algonquian word meaning "Great Shellfish Bay."

Lake Shore, Maryland, is within a reasonable driving commute distance from Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The towns of Lake Shore, Riviera Beach and Pasadena are conjoined by mutual convenience with one another. They share public services, such as the police and fire departments, as well as public schooling. But hang on and hold the fort, famous historical musical high notes also permeate this area. Did you know that nearby Baltimore is the birthright home of "The Star Spangled Banner" author, Francis Scott Key? A lawyer and amateur poet, Key was inspired to write his historic poem upon proudly viewing the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1812 -- commonly known as the "war of 1812." Originally known as "Defence of Fort McHenry", it would later be transformed into music and the "American National Anthem" and thereafter became synonymous with the sacred liberty afforded all the American people as a result of the many successful wartime struggles in defense of their country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Shore, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

