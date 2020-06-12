/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
40 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1195 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
188 MOUNTAIN ROAD
188 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
MAIN LEVEL APARTMENT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 2 BEDROOMS, 1 AND 1,/2 BATHS. SEPARATE AREA FOR DINING TABLE OR OFFICE. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW FLOORING. NEW BATHROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Shore
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Brooklyn Park
19 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1284 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
17 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
20 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1055 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MD