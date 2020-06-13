All apartments in Lake Shore
8130 Hog Neck Road

8130 Hog Neck Road · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD 21122
Green Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have any available units?
8130 Hog Neck Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Shore, MD.
What amenities does 8130 Hog Neck Road have?
Some of 8130 Hog Neck Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Hog Neck Road currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Hog Neck Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Hog Neck Road pet-friendly?
No, 8130 Hog Neck Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Shore.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Hog Neck Road does offer parking.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Hog Neck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have a pool?
Yes, 8130 Hog Neck Road has a pool.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have accessible units?
No, 8130 Hog Neck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Hog Neck Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Hog Neck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Hog Neck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
