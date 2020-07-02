All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

823 FARAWAY COURT

823 Faraway Court · No Longer Available
Location

823 Faraway Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE ONE BEDROOM WITH ONE FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT IN BOWIE MARYLAND, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have any available units?
823 FARAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
Is 823 FARAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
823 FARAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 FARAWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT offer parking?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 FARAWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 FARAWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

