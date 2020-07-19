All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 705 Faraway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
705 Faraway Court
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:53 PM

705 Faraway Court

705 Faraway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 Faraway Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Faraway Court have any available units?
705 Faraway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
Is 705 Faraway Court currently offering any rent specials?
705 Faraway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Faraway Court pet-friendly?
No, 705 Faraway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 705 Faraway Court offer parking?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not offer parking.
Does 705 Faraway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Faraway Court have a pool?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not have a pool.
Does 705 Faraway Court have accessible units?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Faraway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Faraway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Faraway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor 3 BedroomsLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MD
North Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MDRose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College