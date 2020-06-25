All apartments in Lake Arbor
2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE

2102 Arctic Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Arctic Fox Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Large home in very nice community. 4BR, 3.5 Baths, hardwood floors, large floridaroom, fireplace, deck, 2 car garage, finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

