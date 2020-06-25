Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM
2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE
2102 Arctic Fox Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2102 Arctic Fox Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Large home in very nice community. 4BR, 3.5 Baths, hardwood floors, large floridaroom, fireplace, deck, 2 car garage, finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have any available units?
2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake Arbor, MD
.
What amenities does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have?
Some of 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor
.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 ARCTIC FOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
