1709 LINDEN PARK PLACE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:44 AM

1709 LINDEN PARK PLACE

1709 Linden Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Linden Park Pl, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a very nice 1 bedroom Bsmt apt with a full size washer & dryer & it own Full mini Kitchen.. Other features include a Private Rear entrance & rear Patio & more.. NO Pets..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

