1605 PEBBLE BEACH COURT

This is basement for rent..One Bedroom One full bathroom, full kitchen with breakfast nook. separate entrance from left side of the house, . new carpet and new paint. electric and gas is equally divided with owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
