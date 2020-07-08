All apartments in Lake Arbor
1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT

1013 Summerglenn Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Summerglenn Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Light-Filled Two Bedroom Condo In Vistas of Lake Arbor Features Living /Dining Combo With Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace and Ceiling Fan. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, 2 Parking Spaces. Minutes from Shopping, Bus Stop, Metro, Community College, Stadium, Sports & Learning Complex and Restaurants. Central Location Provides Easy & Quick Access to Beltway, DC and Virginia. Tenant Responsible For All Utilities, Minor Interior maintenance, Renter's Insurance Required. Good Rental History and Income 3 X Annual Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have any available units?
1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have?
Some of 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT offers parking.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have a pool?
No, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

