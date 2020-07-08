1013 SUMMERGLENN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Light-Filled Two Bedroom Condo In Vistas of Lake Arbor Features Living /Dining Combo With Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace and Ceiling Fan. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, 2 Parking Spaces. Minutes from Shopping, Bus Stop, Metro, Community College, Stadium, Sports & Learning Complex and Restaurants. Central Location Provides Easy & Quick Access to Beltway, DC and Virginia. Tenant Responsible For All Utilities, Minor Interior maintenance, Renter's Insurance Required. Good Rental History and Income 3 X Annual Rent.