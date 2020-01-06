14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Previously a Model home. Kitchen with large island open to family room and sunroom. Large bedrooms. Finished basement with 5th bedroom or den and full bathroom. Deck off Sunroom. Hardscaped with patio and firepit. 2 car garage with driveway parking for 2 more cars.