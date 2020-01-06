All apartments in Konterra
Konterra, MD
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE

14206 Bentley Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14206 Bentley Park Drive, Konterra, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Previously a Model home. Kitchen with large island open to family room and sunroom. Large bedrooms. Finished basement with 5th bedroom or den and full bathroom. Deck off Sunroom. Hardscaped with patio and firepit. 2 car garage with driveway parking for 2 more cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
Is 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Konterra.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

