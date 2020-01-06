Previously a Model home. Kitchen with large island open to family room and sunroom. Large bedrooms. Finished basement with 5th bedroom or den and full bathroom. Deck off Sunroom. Hardscaped with patio and firepit. 2 car garage with driveway parking for 2 more cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
Is 14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14206 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.