7379 Sunshine Avenue - 1B

First floor Office in Kingsville 600 SF. This office is located on the corner of Bel Air Rd and Sunshine Ave. It offers an excellent location with a large sign right on Bel Air Rd. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



Electric is included in the monthly rent (gas heat is not included). Multi year lease available.



This space would be excellent for an accountant, lawyer, insurance agent, etc. Ample parking located at the rear of the property.



Front room: 20'x12', window ac unit and ceiling fan.

Rear right room: 13'x12'. ceiling fan

Rear left room: 12'x12', bathroom located off of this room with rear exit.



$1200 security deposit required.



To set up showings please contact Magnolia Property Services at 410-248-1014 or info@magnoliapropertyservices.com.