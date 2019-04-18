30 Laughton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious 4BR Split-Foyer Home in Upper Marlboro - Welcome home to your updated and freshly painted 4BR/3BA split foyer home with hardwood floors throughout main level, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Walk downstairs to a HUGE rec room with brand new carpet- perfect for entertaining or relaxing! The lower level also has 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, bonus room/ den and lots of room for storage. Walk outside to your large fenced in yard w/ patio, the perfect spot for a BBQ!



(RLNE4713743)