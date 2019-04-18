All apartments in Kettering
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

30 Laughton St

30 Laughton Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 Laughton Street, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious 4BR Split-Foyer Home in Upper Marlboro - Welcome home to your updated and freshly painted 4BR/3BA split foyer home with hardwood floors throughout main level, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Walk downstairs to a HUGE rec room with brand new carpet- perfect for entertaining or relaxing! The lower level also has 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, bonus room/ den and lots of room for storage. Walk outside to your large fenced in yard w/ patio, the perfect spot for a BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Laughton St have any available units?
30 Laughton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 30 Laughton St have?
Some of 30 Laughton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Laughton St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Laughton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Laughton St pet-friendly?
No, 30 Laughton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 30 Laughton St offer parking?
No, 30 Laughton St does not offer parking.
Does 30 Laughton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Laughton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Laughton St have a pool?
No, 30 Laughton St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Laughton St have accessible units?
No, 30 Laughton St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Laughton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Laughton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Laughton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Laughton St does not have units with air conditioning.
