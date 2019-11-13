Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like 13901 SHUMARD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
13901 SHUMARD WAY
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13901 SHUMARD WAY
13901 Shumard Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
13901 Shumard Way, Kettering, MD 20774
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have any available units?
13901 SHUMARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kettering, MD
.
Is 13901 SHUMARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13901 SHUMARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 SHUMARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kettering
.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13901 SHUMARD WAY offers parking.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have a pool?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13901 SHUMARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13901 SHUMARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kettering 2 Bedrooms
Kettering Apartments with Balcony
Kettering Apartments with Garage
Kettering Apartments with Gym
Kettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Clinton, MD
Leisure World, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University