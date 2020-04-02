Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kettering
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13009 PAYTON DRIVE
13009 Payton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13009 Payton Drive, Kettering, MD 20774
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE RANCHERS/COLONIALS MULTIPLE HOMES AVAILABLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have any available units?
13009 PAYTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kettering, MD
.
Is 13009 PAYTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13009 PAYTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 PAYTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kettering
.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13009 PAYTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13009 PAYTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
