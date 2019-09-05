Rent Calculator
Kettering, MD
12908 FOX BOW DR #401
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM
12908 FOX BOW DR #401
12908 Fox Bow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12908 Fox Bow Drive, Kettering, MD 20774
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have any available units?
12908 FOX BOW DR #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kettering, MD
.
What amenities does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have?
Some of 12908 FOX BOW DR #401's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 currently offering any rent specials?
12908 FOX BOW DR #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 pet-friendly?
No, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kettering
.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 offer parking?
Yes, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 offers parking.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have a pool?
No, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 does not have a pool.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have accessible units?
No, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12908 FOX BOW DR #401 does not have units with air conditioning.
