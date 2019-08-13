Two bedroom, 2 bath, lower level condo awaiting the perfect tenants. CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 575 REQUIRED. INCOME REQUIREMENT $4200 per month, SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Pet deposit begins at $500, Small Dogs, NO CATS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have any available units?
124 FIRETHORN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
Is 124 FIRETHORN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
124 FIRETHORN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 FIRETHORN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 FIRETHORN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT offer parking?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have a pool?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have accessible units?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.