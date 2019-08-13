All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like 124 FIRETHORN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
124 FIRETHORN COURT
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:07 PM

124 FIRETHORN COURT

124 Firethorn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

124 Firethorn Court, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Two bedroom, 2 bath, lower level condo awaiting the perfect tenants. CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 575 REQUIRED. INCOME REQUIREMENT $4200 per month, SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Pet deposit begins at $500, Small Dogs, NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have any available units?
124 FIRETHORN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
Is 124 FIRETHORN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
124 FIRETHORN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 FIRETHORN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 FIRETHORN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT offer parking?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have a pool?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have accessible units?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 FIRETHORN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 FIRETHORN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kettering 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kettering Apartments with ParkingKettering Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kettering Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MD
Fort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University