Hurry to show this beauty to your clients!! Great Location, Close to Subway, 95, Shopping, minutes from DC!! Gated Backyard! Close to EVERYTHING!! Combo lockbox, Call Crystal today to show 443-415-8566.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11320 KETTERING LANE have any available units?
11320 KETTERING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
Is 11320 KETTERING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11320 KETTERING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.