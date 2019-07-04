All apartments in Kettering
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD

106 Old Enterprise Road · No Longer Available
Location

106 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Don't wait to apply, this property will not be on the market long! Spacious rooms, hardwood flooring throughout, centrally located in Kettering! 15 mins or less to the Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have any available units?
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have?
Some of 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD offer parking?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
