Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD
106 Old Enterprise Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
106 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD 20774
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Don't wait to apply, this property will not be on the market long! Spacious rooms, hardwood flooring throughout, centrally located in Kettering! 15 mins or less to the Beltway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have any available units?
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kettering, MD
.
What amenities does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have?
Some of 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kettering
.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD offer parking?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 OLD ENTERPRISE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kettering 2 Bedrooms
Kettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kettering Apartments with Parking
Kettering Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kettering Dog Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Fort Hunt, VA
Bryans Road, MD
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Rosaryville, MD
Ferndale, MD
Friendly, MD
North Kensington, MD
Mount Vernon, VA
Clinton, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University