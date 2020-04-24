All apartments in Kent Narrows
802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE

802 Oyster Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Oyster Cove Drive, Kent Narrows, MD 21638

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SUNSETS! Beaut. waterfront townhouse! PANORAMIC WATER VIEW! Loft = add't. sq. ft. & full bath-great 4 guests & grand kids,office,den,3rd bed.Eat-in kitchen w/large breakfast bar & wine cooler,large pantry. FP. 9' ceilings,Gorgeous floors.MBR = W-I closet, waterfront balcony & jacuzzi. LOTS OF STORAGE! Excl. garage. 1,811 est. sq. ft. Active, gated community. 1.2 mi. walking path along water,pool,2 marinas,tennis, pickleball,state-of-the-art GYM, jet ski ports, kayak rack. No smoking/pets.Avail 5/1. Walk to many restaurants! Near 12-mi. paved Cross Island Trial - great for biking, jogging, etc. Resort style living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have any available units?
802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent Narrows, MD.
What amenities does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
