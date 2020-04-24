802 OYSTER COVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

SUNSETS! Beaut. waterfront townhouse! PANORAMIC WATER VIEW! Loft = add't. sq. ft. & full bath-great 4 guests & grand kids,office,den,3rd bed.Eat-in kitchen w/large breakfast bar & wine cooler,large pantry. FP. 9' ceilings,Gorgeous floors.MBR = W-I closet, waterfront balcony & jacuzzi. LOTS OF STORAGE! Excl. garage. 1,811 est. sq. ft. Active, gated community. 1.2 mi. walking path along water,pool,2 marinas,tennis, pickleball,state-of-the-art GYM, jet ski ports, kayak rack. No smoking/pets.Avail 5/1. Walk to many restaurants! Near 12-mi. paved Cross Island Trial - great for biking, jogging, etc. Resort style living!