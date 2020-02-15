All apartments in Kent Narrows
1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE

1008 Oyster Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Oyster Cove Drive, Kent Narrows, MD 21638

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
SUNSETS! Beautiful waterfront townhouse! PANORAMIC WATER VIEW! Loft = add'l. sq. ft. & full bath-great 4 guests /grandkids/office/den/3rd bed.Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar,white cabinetry & large pantry. FP. 9' ceilings,Gorgeous new wood floors & carpet.just painted. MBR = W-I closet,W-I shower, waterfront balcony & jacuzzi. LOTS OF STORAGE! 2-caDriveway.Active,gated community. Walking path,pool, marina,tennis, pickleball,GYM. w/state-of-the-art new equipment Fabulous clubhouse with social events & table tennis.No smoke/pets.Avail now! Est. sq. ft. 1,811. Credit report & references. Use Maryland Residential Management Company application in docs &instructions..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have any available units?
1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent Narrows, MD.
What amenities does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

