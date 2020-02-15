1008 OYSTER COVE DRIVE

Amenities
SUNSETS! Beautiful waterfront townhouse! PANORAMIC WATER VIEW! Loft = add'l. sq. ft. & full bath-great 4 guests /grandkids/office/den/3rd bed.Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar,white cabinetry & large pantry. FP. 9' ceilings,Gorgeous new wood floors & carpet.just painted. MBR = W-I closet,W-I shower, waterfront balcony & jacuzzi. LOTS OF STORAGE! 2-caDriveway.Active,gated community. Walking path,pool, marina,tennis, pickleball,GYM. w/state-of-the-art new equipment Fabulous clubhouse with social events & table tennis.No smoke/pets.Avail now! Est. sq. ft. 1,811. Credit report & references. Use Maryland Residential Management Company application in docs &instructions..