Home
/
Kent County, MD
/
518 MORGNEC ROAD
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:25 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
518 MORGNEC ROAD
518 Morgnec Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
518 Morgnec Rd, Kent County, MD 21620
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comfortable one floor living just minutes from historic Chestertown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have any available units?
518 MORGNEC ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent County, MD
.
Is 518 MORGNEC ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
518 MORGNEC ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 MORGNEC ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kent County
.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD offer parking?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have a pool?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have accessible units?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 MORGNEC ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 MORGNEC ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
