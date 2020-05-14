All apartments in Kensington
Last updated May 14 2020

3717 Farragut Ave

3717 Farragut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Farragut Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Single Family home in trendy Kensington - Property Id: 277540

This 11 year old home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large living/gathering room, separate dining room, and table-space kitchen, charming front porch. Full, finished basement, washer and dryer and central air conditioning too. It is located at the end of a tree lined cul de sac in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood.

Centrally located in the heart of the trendy town of Kensington, ranked by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in the US. This home is within walking distance to MARC train and METRO bus stops, and in between Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Wheaton and Washington, DC. Kensington has that small town feel yet close to all of DC.

The school district includes Richard Montgomery which is ranked as the 8th best out of 220 public high schools in the State of Maryland.

Fresh paint throughout the interior, professionally cleaned and disinfected.

For a virtual tour of the house, please visit tour.TruPlace.com/property/2295/86553/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277540
Property Id 277540

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Farragut Ave have any available units?
3717 Farragut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3717 Farragut Ave have?
Some of 3717 Farragut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Farragut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Farragut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Farragut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Farragut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kensington.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave offer parking?
No, 3717 Farragut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 Farragut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave have a pool?
No, 3717 Farragut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3717 Farragut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 Farragut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Farragut Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3717 Farragut Ave has units with air conditioning.

