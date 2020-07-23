Apartment List
MD
kemp mill
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM

123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD

Finding an apartment in Kemp Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Hannes Street
408 Hannes Street, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1085 sqft
408 Hannes Street Available 08/15/20 Complete Renovation!! Cute 3BD/2BA in Kemp Mill near Four Corners - Two level living with 3BD/2BA undergoing complete renovation!! FRESHLY painted throughout, UPDATED kitchen & bathrooms, BRAND NEW CARPET being

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11613 Kemp Mill Rd
11613 Kemp Mill Road, Kemp Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1852 sqft
11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room
Results within 1 mile of Kemp Mill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodmoor
10626 S Dunmoor Dr
10626 South Dunmoor Drive, Four Corners, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10626 S Dunmoor Dr Available 09/01/20 Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12908 New Hampshire Ave
12908 New Hampshire Avenue, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2624 sqft
Spacious two-story Colonial with four bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, and high end finishes including wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and glassed in sun room to enjoy year-round.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9900 BLUNDON DRIVE
9900 Blundon Drive, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
775 sqft
Location, location, location! Walk to Metro, minutes to 495, downtown Silver Spring, Sligo Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and all the hot spots. Affordable Condo in convenient Silver Spring, MD Location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Results within 5 miles of Kemp Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,707
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
822 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,511
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1121 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,609
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,420
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,463
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,558
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,705
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,823
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,538
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
16 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$992
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
City Guide for Kemp Mill, MD

"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein

With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kemp Mill, MD

Finding an apartment in Kemp Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

