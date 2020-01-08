Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kemp Mill
Find more places like 914 PLAYFORD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kemp Mill, MD
/
914 PLAYFORD LANE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
914 PLAYFORD LANE
914 Playford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
914 Playford Lane, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS LOVELY HOUSE!!! with Basement, independence entrance, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, hardwood floor (First Floor), nice fenced back yard. Minutes from 495. Vacant! (More pictures are coming soon)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have any available units?
914 PLAYFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kemp Mill, MD
.
What amenities does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have?
Some of 914 PLAYFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 PLAYFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
914 PLAYFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 PLAYFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill
.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE offer parking?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 PLAYFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 PLAYFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Colesville, MD
Glenmont, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Forest Glen, MD
White Oak, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Cloverly, MD
Langley Park, MD
North Kensington, MD
South Kensington, MD
Adelphi, MD
Fairland, MD
Calverton, MD
Chillum, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Leisure World, MD
College Park, MD
Olney, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park