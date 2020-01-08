All apartments in Kemp Mill
Find more places like 914 PLAYFORD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kemp Mill, MD
/
914 PLAYFORD LANE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

914 PLAYFORD LANE

914 Playford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

914 Playford Lane, Kemp Mill, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS LOVELY HOUSE!!! with Basement, independence entrance, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, hardwood floor (First Floor), nice fenced back yard. Minutes from 495. Vacant! (More pictures are coming soon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have any available units?
914 PLAYFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have?
Some of 914 PLAYFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 PLAYFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
914 PLAYFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 PLAYFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE offer parking?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 PLAYFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 PLAYFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 PLAYFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 PLAYFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDForest Glen, MDWhite Oak, MDTakoma Park, MD
Cloverly, MDLangley Park, MDNorth Kensington, MDSouth Kensington, MDAdelphi, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MDChillum, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDCollege Park, MDOlney, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park