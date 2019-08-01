All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

11732 LOVEJOY ST

11732 Lovejoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

11732 Lovejoy Street, Kemp Mill, MD 20902

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Remodeled Kitchen with spacious Breakfast Area; Daylight Lower Level; Wall-to-Wall Carpeting on Upper Level over Hardwood Floors; Around the Block from Swim Club;No Pets or Smokers; Must Apply On Line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have any available units?
11732 LOVEJOY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have?
Some of 11732 LOVEJOY ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11732 LOVEJOY ST currently offering any rent specials?
11732 LOVEJOY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11732 LOVEJOY ST pet-friendly?
No, 11732 LOVEJOY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST offer parking?
Yes, 11732 LOVEJOY ST offers parking.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11732 LOVEJOY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have a pool?
Yes, 11732 LOVEJOY ST has a pool.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have accessible units?
No, 11732 LOVEJOY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11732 LOVEJOY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11732 LOVEJOY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
