Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Remodeled Kitchen with spacious Breakfast Area; Daylight Lower Level; Wall-to-Wall Carpeting on Upper Level over Hardwood Floors; Around the Block from Swim Club;No Pets or Smokers; Must Apply On Line
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have any available units?
11732 LOVEJOY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 11732 LOVEJOY ST have?
Some of 11732 LOVEJOY ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11732 LOVEJOY ST currently offering any rent specials?
11732 LOVEJOY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.