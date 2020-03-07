All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

1119 DENNIS AVENUE

1119 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Dennis Avenue, Kemp Mill, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wonderful 3 bed Brick Colonial in quiet neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room with Fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright sunny bedrooms. Large Fenced rear yard with nice patio area off Family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have any available units?
1119 DENNIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have?
Some of 1119 DENNIS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 DENNIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1119 DENNIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 DENNIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 DENNIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
