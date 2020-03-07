Wonderful 3 bed Brick Colonial in quiet neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room with Fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright sunny bedrooms. Large Fenced rear yard with nice patio area off Family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have any available units?
1119 DENNIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1119 DENNIS AVENUE have?
Some of 1119 DENNIS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 DENNIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1119 DENNIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.