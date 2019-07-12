All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

1112 Muerilee Lane

1112 Meurilee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Meurilee Lane, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3876524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have any available units?
1112 Muerilee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
Is 1112 Muerilee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Muerilee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Muerilee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Muerilee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane offer parking?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have a pool?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
