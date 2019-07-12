Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kemp Mill
Find more places like 1112 Muerilee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kemp Mill, MD
/
1112 Muerilee Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1112 Muerilee Lane
1112 Meurilee Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1112 Meurilee Lane, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
South Four Corners
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3876524)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have any available units?
1112 Muerilee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kemp Mill, MD
.
Is 1112 Muerilee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Muerilee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Muerilee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Muerilee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane offer parking?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have a pool?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Muerilee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Muerilee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Colesville, MD
Glenmont, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Forest Glen, MD
White Oak, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Cloverly, MD
Langley Park, MD
North Kensington, MD
South Kensington, MD
Adelphi, MD
Fairland, MD
Calverton, MD
Chillum, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Leisure World, MD
College Park, MD
Olney, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park