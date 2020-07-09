Rent Calculator
1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A
1111 University Blvd W
No Longer Available
Location
1111 University Blvd W, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE !!! MASKS REQUIRED ** CALL SHONNY, AGENT, FOR INSTRUCTIONS ** 301-452-1801 ** LOVELY, FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM APT. in HI-RISE ** Available August 1st ** Call Agent for further instructions!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have any available units?
1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kemp Mill, MD
.
What amenities does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have?
Some of 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A currently offering any rent specials?
1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A pet-friendly?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill
.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A offer parking?
Yes, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A offers parking.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have a pool?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have a pool.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have accessible units?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have units with air conditioning.
