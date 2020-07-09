All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:45 PM

1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A

1111 University Blvd W · No Longer Available
Location

1111 University Blvd W, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE !!! MASKS REQUIRED ** CALL SHONNY, AGENT, FOR INSTRUCTIONS ** 301-452-1801 ** LOVELY, FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM APT. in HI-RISE ** Available August 1st ** Call Agent for further instructions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have any available units?
1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have?
Some of 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A currently offering any rent specials?
1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A pet-friendly?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A offer parking?
Yes, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A offers parking.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have a pool?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have a pool.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have accessible units?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 UNIVERSITY BLVD #1104-A does not have units with air conditioning.

