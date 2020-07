Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly guest parking playground

Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction. Some of Marylands best shopping, dining, and entertainment can be found 3.5 miles away at White Marsh Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh. Commuters enjoy the convenience of easy access to Route 40, I-95 and I-695.



Homes of Towne Plaza offers a choice of two and three-bedroom townhomes as well as one and two-bedroom garden apartments. Call or visit to see which of our homes fits your style.