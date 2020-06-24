All apartments in Joppatowne
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD

510 Philadelphia Road · No Longer Available
Location

510 Philadelphia Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

Second floor apartment - 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with living room and kitchen. Approx. 650 sf. Call owner for showings and info. Do not call agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have any available units?
510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
Is 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD offer parking?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 PHILADELPHIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
