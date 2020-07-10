All apartments in Joppatowne
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

43 COURT DRIVE

43 Court Dr · No Longer Available
Location

43 Court Dr, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Agent: NICE TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 1/2 BATHS. KITCHEN WITH UPDATED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. BATHS COMPLETELY UPDATED. FENCED IN REAR YARD. WOOD FLOORING IN DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. CONVENIENT TO I-95, APG AND SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 COURT DRIVE have any available units?
43 COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
Is 43 COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43 COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 COURT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

