Joppatowne, MD
406 Ripplewood Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 Ripplewood Rd

406 Ripplewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

406 Ripplewood Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
406 Ripplewood Rd Available 03/16/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Joppa! - End unit 3 bedroom townhome in Joppa close to Mariner Point Park with easy access to Rt 40 and I-95! Main living area offers convenient half bath, laundry area with stacked washer/dryer, and plenty of space to relax or entertain next to a cozy gas fireplace. Bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and built-in microwave leading to a separate dining area. Upper level bedrooms feature large windows, wall-to-wall neutral carpet, and share a full bath with soaking tub!

Small pets welcome with an additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE3778760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have any available units?
406 Ripplewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 406 Ripplewood Rd have?
Some of 406 Ripplewood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Ripplewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
406 Ripplewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Ripplewood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Ripplewood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd offer parking?
No, 406 Ripplewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Ripplewood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have a pool?
No, 406 Ripplewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 406 Ripplewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Ripplewood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Ripplewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Ripplewood Rd has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

