Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

406 Ripplewood Rd Available 03/16/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Joppa! - End unit 3 bedroom townhome in Joppa close to Mariner Point Park with easy access to Rt 40 and I-95! Main living area offers convenient half bath, laundry area with stacked washer/dryer, and plenty of space to relax or entertain next to a cozy gas fireplace. Bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and built-in microwave leading to a separate dining area. Upper level bedrooms feature large windows, wall-to-wall neutral carpet, and share a full bath with soaking tub!



Small pets welcome with an additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE3778760)