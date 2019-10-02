Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE
822 Indian Head Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
822 Indian Head Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautifully 3bd 1.5ba 2 level Town home. Large fenced yard, close to Military Base. (Section 8 accepted, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $3750 monthly income required).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have any available units?
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Bryans Road, MD
Woodbridge, VA
Marumsco, VA
Lorton, VA
Accokeek, MD
Fort Belvoir, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Bensville, MD
Neabsco, VA
Cherry Hill, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Newington, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Newington Forest, VA
Dale City, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia