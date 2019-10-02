All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE

822 Indian Head Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

822 Indian Head Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautifully 3bd 1.5ba 2 level Town home. Large fenced yard, close to Military Base. (Section 8 accepted, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $3750 monthly income required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have any available units?
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 INDIAN HEAD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
